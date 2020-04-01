Pirates' JT Riddle: Looking at utility role
Riddle put together a strong spring and is likely to make the team as a utility player.
He hit .304 with three triples in 23 at-bats, bouncing back and forth between the infield and outfield. Noted for his defense, the 29-year-old is already a part of the team's 40-man roster. His best chance for playing time might be in center field, where Jarrod Dyson and backup Guillermo Heredia stand in his way. Riddle has compiled a career line of .229/.269/.368 with the Marlins. Given that he's not expected to play much, he may have a difficult time helping fantasy owners.
