Pirates' Jung Ho Kang: Makes successful return Friday
Kang pinch-hit and singled to left field Friday, marking his first appearance in the major leagues since October of 2016.
He led off the seventh inning with a well-struck single to left field off reliever Matt Wisler. Although Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said that Kang's at-bats wouldn't come at the expense of current third baseman, Colin Moran, he will draw a start at third base while batting fifth during Saturday's game. Pittsburgh holds an option for $5.5 million with Kang for 2019 and the team could use a boost of power to its lineup.
