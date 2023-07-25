Hayes (back) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Hayes has been on the injured list since July 7 with lower back discomfort, and he'll now begin the final step before rejoining the Pirates' lineup. The team hasn't indicated how long it plans on keeping Hayes in the minors, but it's certainly possible he returns before the end of July.
