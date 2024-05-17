Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomcyzk said Friday that Hayes (back) will resume baseball activities Monday, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The plan is for Hayes to play catch and field grounders Monday before progressing to swinging a bat Tuesday. Hayes landed on the injured list last weekend with a back injury which had been nagging at him for a while, but it sounds like he's feeling better after a little rest. He could have a shot to make it back before the end of the month if all goes well.