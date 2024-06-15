Hayes went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base Friday against the Rockies.
Hayes hasn't hit well across 13 games since returning from a back injury, as he's maintained only a .240 average with one extra-base hit. However, he has shown the desire to steal bases by recording all five of his thefts on the season since his return.
More News
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Swipes fourth bag•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Goes yard in Saturday's win•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Swipes first bag of 2024•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Resting for second game of twin bill•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Activated from injured list•