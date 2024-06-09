Hayes is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Hayes had started nine of 10 games since he returned from his back injury in late May, with the lone absence coming in a doubleheader. The 27-year-old has a .745 OPS in 33 at-bats since coming back from the injury, and Sunday's rest day will give him two straight days to take it easy since the Pirates have a team day off Monday. Jared Triolo will man the hot corner in the series finale versus Minnesota.
