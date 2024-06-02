Hayes went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Blue Jays.

The third baseman took Yusei Kikuchi deep in the first inning, helping to kick-start what proved to be a laugher for the Pirates. It was only Hayes' second long ball of the season, and his first in three games since recovering from back issues and coming off the IL. The 27-year-old had has a rough start to the campaign, but he could be rounding into form now that he's healthy.