Hayes went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 5-3 extra-innings loss to the Blue Jays.

The steal was his first of the year, after he'd swiped 30 over the prior two seasons combined. Hayes missed most of May with back trouble, which could help explain his lack of activity on the basepaths, and Friday's single was his first hit of any kind since May 5. The third baseman has a disappointing .237/.318/.311 slash line through 36 games with one homer and 12 RBI, but if he can stay healthy he's capable of heating up over the summer.