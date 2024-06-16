Hayes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
Hayes will get some rest for the series finale in Colorado after he had started in each of the Pirates' last five games while going 3-for-21 with a stolen base and a run scored. Jared Triolo will fill in for Hayes at the hot corner.
