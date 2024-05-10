Hayes is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs.
Hayes is mired in a 2-for-26 slump and will sit Friday for the second consecutive contest. Jared Triolo will shift to third base while Nick Gonzales, freshly promoted from Triple-A Indianapolis, starts at the keystone.
More News
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Sitting Wednesday amid slump•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Slugs first homer•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Back in action Friday•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Held out with back tightness•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Scratched from lineup•