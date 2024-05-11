Hayes was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a back issue, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Hayes hasn't played since Tuesday amid a 3-for-30 slump, and perhaps the back issue is part of the reason he's only hit one home run in 35 games. Alika Williams is getting the call from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: On bench Friday•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Sitting Wednesday amid slump•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Slugs first homer•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Back in action Friday•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Held out with back tightness•