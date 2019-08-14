Kela (suspension) is available to pitch Wednesday against the Angels, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Kela is available out of the bullpen for Wednesday's series finale after completing the 10-game suspension he received earlier in the month for throwing at Derek Deitrich's head and later admitting that he'd done it on purpose. The 26-year-old righty owns a 3.45 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB in 15.2 innings this season.