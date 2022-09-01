Kela signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Thursday and was assigned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Kela quickly found a new organization after the Diamondbacks released him from his minor-league deal Wednesday. After undergoing Tommy John surgery last May, Kela was out of commission to begin the season before he began a rehab assignment at the Diamondbacks' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate shortly after the All-Star break. The 29-year-old righty eventually settled at Triple-A Reno in early August and turned in a 5.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB in nine innings out of the bullpen before being cut loose.