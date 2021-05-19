Kela underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Kela suffered a forearm injury May 8 and recently had a second opinion that recommended surgery. The right-hander will now miss the remainder of the season and will likely be sidelined to begin the 2022 campaign. Kela only made three relief appearances in 2020 due to a forearm injury and made 12 appearances for the Padres in 2021. The 28-year-old was playing on an expiring deal, but he'll be on the books for 2022 and earn a salary of $800,000 after his option vested due to the injury, according to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune.