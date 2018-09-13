Kramer went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts against the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Kramer never struck out much in the minors until he began hitting for power. He whiffed 127 times in 476 at-bats for Triple-A Indy in 2018. Despite making only 19 starts at third base in his minor league career, Kramer played third Wednesday and acquitted himself nicely. He's 3-for-17 with three singles and a walk since being recalled.