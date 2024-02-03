Peguero is the favorite to start at second base for the Pirates entering spring training, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

Peguero was promoted to the majors in mid-July and stuck with the team through the close of the 2023 season. He made 33 starts at second base and 39 at shortstop, though Oneil Cruz will be back to handle the latter position in 2024. Peguero will still have to battle with Jared Triolo and Nick Gonzales for playing time at the keystone, though Peguero arguably has the highest long-term upside of the group. That could be enough to convince the Pirates to give him a long look to begin the season, even after he struck out at a 28.1 percent clip with a 64 wRC+ in his first significant taste of the majors.