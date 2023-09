Peguero went 2-for-4 with a steal in Friday's loss against the Marlins.

Peguero secured his sixth stolen base of the season when he swiped second in the fourth inning. The rookie infielder has managed 27 total steals total in 2023 after taking 21 bags during two minor leagues stops prior to promotion. Peguero's performance this season has been mediocre outside of the speed as he is slashing .230/.271/.364 over his first 56 big-league games.