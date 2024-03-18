Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Monday that Peguero hasn't been featured in the Grapefruit League lineup since last Wednesday while he recovers from a virus, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

A bug seems to be making its way around the Pirates' spring facility in Bradenton, Fla., as Shelton also noted that reliever Colin Holderman hasn't been available since last Tuesday due to an illness. Peguero had already compiled 24 at-bats in Grapefruit League action before his recent absence, so assuming he's able to get back in action before the Pirates' spring schedule comes to a close March 25, his availability for Opening Day shouldn't be in question. The 23-year-old is likely to begin the season as the Pirates' everyday second baseman.