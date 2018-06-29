Moroff will be recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to Friday's game, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Moroff has spent the past six weeks at the Triple-A level after struggling at the beginning of the 2018 season with the Pirates. During his last 20 games for Indianapolis, he's slashed .314/.398/.586 with four home runs and 17 RBI. Expect him to be utilized as a reserve infielder in a similar capacity to Sean Rodriguez, who was placed on the 10-day DL due to a right quadriceps strain Wednesday.