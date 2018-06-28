Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Feliz (shoulder) is at a "no-throw status," but could be cleared to play catch in the upcoming days, Erin Fish of MLB.com reports.

Feliz was placed on the disabled list Sunday and looks like he'll miss more than the minimum 10 days, though perhaps not much longer beyond that. Prior to landing on the DL, Feliz had given up 15 runs (14 earned) over 12.2 innings in his last 11 appearances, prompting the Pirates to remove him from a key setup role.