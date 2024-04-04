Keller (0-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Nationals, yielding five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks during 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

After giving up four earned runs in his 2024 debut, Wednesday's outing set up to be a perfect bounce-back spot for Keller against the sub-standard Nationals. However, Keller was once again tagged for four earned runs -- including a solo homer by Joey Gallo in the second. While he also battled inconsistencies in 2023, his value was kept by his impressive 210:55 K:BB and ability to go deep into games (194.1 IP in 32 starts). He's been unable to provide such value thus far, owning an ugly 8:4 K:BB through 11 innings this season. He's lined up for another recovery chance during Monday's tentatively projected start against the Tigers.