Keller (2-3) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings against the A's. He struck out seven.

Although Keller punched out seven batters for a second consecutive outing, he was tagged for a trio of runs, including a solo homer by JJ Bleday. After entering the 2024 season with relatively high expectations, Keller has fallen to a 5.18 ERA through 40.0 innings and has surrendered five or more hits in all seven starts. He's scheduled for a home start against the Angels on Monday.