Pirates' Mitch Keller: Blanks Yanks in no-decision

Keller didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader split with with the Yankees, allowing three hits and two walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out six.

The Pirates needed 10 innings to win the matinee, denying Keller his seventh win of the season despite a strong performance. The veteran righty has given up three earned runs or fewer in five of his last six outings, posting a 4.31 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 25:10 K:BB in 31.1 innings over that stretch. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next start, which is scheduled to come at home early next week against the Diamondbacks.