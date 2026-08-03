Pirates' Mitch Keller: Shelled in eighth loss

Keller (6-8) took the loss Sunday against the Reds, allowing seven runs on six hits and four walks in two innings. He struck out two.

Keller lacked both control and command Sunday, tying a season high in walks and serving up a pair of home runs. The seven runs allowed matched a season worst for the right-hander, who also turned in his shortest outing of the season while recording his second-fewest strikeouts of the campaign. Keller will be trying to pick up the pieces his next time out against the reeling Mets, holding a 5.29 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 89:42 K:BB over 115.2 innings.