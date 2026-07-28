Pirates' Mitch Keller: Yields two runs in no-decision

Keller did not factor into Monday's decision against Arizona, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four across 5.1 innings.

Keller kept pace with Merrill Kelly in Monday's pitching duel before the former gave up the first runs of the game in the sixth on a Max Kepler double, though Keller came away with the no-decision after his Pirates teammates forced extra-innings. He's given up two earned runs or less in back-to-back starts and sports a 4.83 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 87:38 K:BB over 113.2 innings this season. Keller is lined up to face the Reds on the road this weekend.