Keller allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks over 5.2 innings during Thursday's Opening Day win at Miami. He struck out three.

Keller threw 61 of his 85 pitches for strikes but he was not sharp as the Miami bats seemed to have a beat on him all game. The Pittsburgh righty who signed a five-year contract extension in the offseason left with a three-run deficit, but the Pirates were able to grind their way back into the game, eventually earning the victory and taking Keller off the hook. Expect Keller to rebound in his next start, scheduled to take place mid-week in Washington against the Nationals.