Keller (2-2) took the loss Saturday, giving up four runs on five hits and four walks over six innings as the Pirates fell 4-2 to the Red Sox. He struck out four.

After Boston scored twice in the first inning, Keller settled down and seemed to be cruising until Masataka Yoshida clubbed a two-run homer off him in the sixth. The right-hander has lasted at least six innings in three straight starts, but his overall results to begin 2024 haven't been impressive as he carries a 4.80 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB through 30 innings. Keller will look to tighten things up in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Brewers.