Keller (2-1) earned the win Sunday, allowing two runs on eight hits and no walks over seven innings against Philadelphia. He struck out four.

Keller notched his second straight victory Sunday, allowing a pair of runs via a Trea Turner solo homer and an RBI single also hit by Turner. After giving up five runs in each of his first two starts, Keller has bounced back with a pair of quality starts, bringing his ERA down to 4.50 with 21 strikeouts across 24.0 innings. He's expected to make his next start during a three-game homestand against the Red Sox.