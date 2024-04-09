Keller (1-1) earned the win Monday, allowing two runs, five hits and three walks over six innings against the Tigers. He struck out nine.

After allowing four runs in each of his first two outings, Keller looked like a frontline starter Monday against the Detroit, scattering two runs while allowing eight baserunners. He generated an impressive 13 whiffs, including nine alone on his sinker, while racking up nine strikeouts. Keller scheduled to make his next start against the Phillies on the road.