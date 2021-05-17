Keller (2-5) allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out eight in five innings to take the loss against the Giants on Sunday.

Keller was coming off his worst start of the season after he gave up seven runs in 3.1 innings to take the loss against the Reds on Monday. He fared slightly better in Sunday's outing, but he was still charged with his fifth loss in his first eight starts. Keller has posted a 7.16 ERA and 1.81 WHIP in 32.2 innings this season. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road Saturday against Atlanta.