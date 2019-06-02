Kingham allowed five runs on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks across three innings during a no-decision against the Brewers on Saturday.

The Pirates offense stormed back after Kingham yielded five runs in the first three innings to get him off the hook, but it was still another very poor outing for the right-hander. He pitched pretty well his last time on the mound against the Reds, but in his previous two starts, Kingham yielded at least nine hits and six runs. While he's only 1-1, his other numbers are extremely ugly -- 8.91 ERA, 2.01 WHIP and .356 batting average against. He also has 32 strikeouts in 32.1 innings in 13 games, including four starts. If he remains in the rotation, Kingham will be seeking redemption against the Brewers in his next start Friday.