The Blue Jays released Kingham (oblique) on Monday.

Toronto could have reassigned Kingham to a minor-league affiliate after he went unclaimed off waivers, but the organization will instead part ways with him entirely and allow him to pursue work elsewhere. Kingham hasn't pitched since Aug. 2 due to a left oblique strain and may have to wait until the offseason to find a new home.

