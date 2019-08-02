Kingham had his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo by the Blue Jays on Friday.

Kingham was designated for assignment in mid-July and subsequently outrighted to Triple-A, but he returns to the Blue Jays after spending a couple weeks in the minors. The 27-year-old posted a 3.50 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB over 18 innings after being acquired from the Pirates in June.