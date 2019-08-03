Kingham was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left oblique strain.

Yennsy Diaz was recalled from Double-A New Hampshire in a corresponding move. Kingham earned the win in his return to the big leagues Friday after throwing 57 pitches across three scoreless innings. The 27-year-old right-hander owns a 3-1 record with a 3.00 ERA since being acquired from the Pirates on June 13.

