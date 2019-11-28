Kingham (oblique) signed a contract with the SK Wyverns of the Korean Baseball Organization on Wednesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Kingham started the season with the Pirates but was traded to the Blue Jays in June before suffering an oblique injury and being released in late August. The 28-year-old had a 7.28 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 46:25 K:BB across 55.2 innings between the two teams.