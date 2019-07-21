Kingham has cleared waivers and been assigned to Triple-A Buffalo, John Lott of The Athletic reports.

Kingham was designated for assignment Thursday but has cleared waivers and will remain in the organization for the time being. Since joining the Blue Jays, Kingham had turned in a 3.50 ERA and 1.61 WHIP across 18 innings out of the bullpen.

