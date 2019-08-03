Blue Jays' Nick Kingham: Nabs win in return
Kingham (4-2) picked up the win in Friday's 5-2 victory over the Orioles, giving up two hits and a walk over three scoreless innings of relief. He struck out two.
The right-hander took over for opener Wilmer Font in the third inning and held Baltimore's bats in check while tossing 35 of 57 pitches for strikes. Kingham was just re-added to Toronto's roster after being DFA'd a couple of weeks ago, and his numbers out of the Jays' bullpen (3.00 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 14:8 K:BB through 21 innings with three wins) don't suggest he's about to become a key figure on the team's staff.
