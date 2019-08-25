Blue Jays' Nick Kingham: DFA'd by Toronto
The Blue Jays designated Kingham (oblique) for assignment Sunday.
The 27-year-old righty was deemed expendable with the Blue Jays needing a spot on the 40-man roster for Clay Buchholz (shoulder), who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move. Kingham was placed on the 10-day IL on Aug. 3 with a left oblique strain and has yet to begin a minor-league rehab assignment, so he's presumably still recovering from the setback.
