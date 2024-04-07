Cruz went 2-for-6 with an RBI and a stolen base Saturday against Baltimore.

Cruz's most notable contribution came in extra innings when he delivered a walk-off single. He also led off the third inning with a base knock and proceeded to swipe his first base of the campaign. Though Cruz has also chipped in two home runs early on this season, he's striking out at a 35 percent clip. That's inflated due to the number of lefties Pittsburgh has encountered to this point, but Cruz will still need to make more consistent contact to maintain the pace of his current production.