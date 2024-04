Cruz went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base Saturday against the Red Sox.

Cruz also struck out twice, and he has now punched out multiple times in eight of his last 10 starts. He's hit .095 in that span, though he did manage to chip his second stolen base of the season Saturday. As a result of his struggles, Cruz dropped to eighth in the lineup after exclusively batting as the team's leadoff hitter against right-handed pitching through the first 11 matchups of the campaign.