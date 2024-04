Cruz is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets.

Southpaw Jose Quintana is toeing the rubber for the Mets, so Pirates manager Derek Shelton felt this was a good time to give the left-handed hitting Cruz a breather. The fact that Cruz is 0-for-9 with seven strikeouts over the last two games was probably also a factor. Alika Williams will fill in at shortstop Tuesday.