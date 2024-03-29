Cruz went 1-for-5, blasting a solo homer while striking out three times during Thursday's Opening Day victory over Miami.

Cruz struggled in his first three at-bats but distributed a 1-0 offering from Sixto Sanchez the opposite way over the left-center field wall to tie the game 5-5 in the eighth inning. The dynamic shortstop played in only nine games last year prior to breaking his ankle, but his Opening Day homer followed up on a strong spring during which he hit seven long balls.