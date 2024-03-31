Cruz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Cruz started the first three games of the season and will receive Sunday off after going 5-for-14 with a home run, two RBI, three runs and six strikeouts. Alika Williams will step in at shortstop and bat eighth in the series finale at Miami.
