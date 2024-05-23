Skenes didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Giants, allowing one run on six hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out three.

While Thursday's outing wasn't as dominant as Skene's 11-strikeout performance in his last start, the rookie right-hander was still effective, coaxing a pair of key double-play balls to limit the Giants to just one run. However, the Pirates bullpen would implode late, leaving Skenes with a no-decision in an eventual 7-6 loss. Skenes now sports a 2.25 ERA with a 1.00 WHIP and an impressive 21:4 K:BB through his first three starts (16 innings). He's currently in line for a road matchup with the Tigers in his next outing.