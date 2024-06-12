Skenes didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against St. Louis, allowing five hits and no walks across 6.1 scoreless innings. He struck out eight.

Skenes was locked into a pitchers duel with Miles Mikolas, as the first run of the game didn't come across until the ninth inning leaving both starters with no-decisions. Individually, Skenes was excellent once again, punching out seven or more batters for the fifth time in six starts while issuing no walks for the first time all year. Through 33.1 innings, Skenes has struck out 46 batters and owns a 2.43 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP. He'll make his first trip to Coors Field on Sunday to face off against the Rockies.