Skenes (2-0) picked up the win in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader split with the Tigers, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out nine.

After the Pirates got blanked 8-0 by Tarik Skubal and the Tigers in the opener, Skenes made sure his squad wouldn't get swept as he generated 19 swinging strikes among his 96 pitches in a dominant performance. The rookie right-hander has reeled off three straight quality starts after lasting just four innings in his big-league debut May 11, and Skenes will carry a 2.45 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 30:5 K:BB through 22 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Dodgers.