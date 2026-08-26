Skenes allowed three hits and struck out four without walking a batter over six shutout innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Tuesday.

Skenes has gone five starts without reaching the six-inning mark, and he allowed a total of 18 runs (17 earned) over 23.2 innings in that span. This outing was a return to the form that's expected of the Pirates' ace, though he was again lacking in strikeouts, and he didn't get enough run support to pick up a win. Skenes is now at a 3.79 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 175:41 K:BB through 145 innings over 27 starts this year. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Giants.