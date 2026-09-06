Skenes (10-11) earned the win Sunday over the Angels, allowing four hits and a walk over 5.1 scoreless innings. He struck out two.

While Skenes wasn't exactly dominant Sunday, he managed to hold the Angels scoreless in a strong bounce-back performance after he gave up five runs in 4.2 innings against the Giants his last time out. It's Skenes' first win since July 19 -- he'd gone 0-3 with a 5.77 ERA across 34.1 innings in his previous seven outings. Overall, the 24-year-old Skenes sports a 3.83 ERA with a 1.15 WHIP and 181:45 K:BB across 29 starts (155 innings) this season. He's currently in line for a road matchup with the Cubs his next time out.