Skenes completed seven innings Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four batters over seven innings in a no-decision against the Cubs.

Skenes struggled a bit early, giving up a solo homer in each of the first and third innings. However, those were the only hits he allowed during those frames, and the All-Star hurler finished his outing with four straight scoreless innings. Overall, Skenes allowed just five baserunners and was very efficient, needing just 82 pitches (53 strikes) to complete seven innings. He was in line for the win upon his departure, but a late letdown by the Pirates' bullpen spoiled that bid. Though Skenes again didn't do much in the strikeout department, this was a strong performance against a tough offense after he gave up five runs over 5.1 frames the last time he faced the Cubs. Skenes will carry a disappointing 3.78 overall ERA into his next start, which is projected to be at home against Milwaukee.