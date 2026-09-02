Skenes didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's wild 13-12 win over the Giants, coughing up five runs on eight hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

An anticipated pitchers' duel between Skenes and Logan Webb never materialized, as the San Francisco ace got chased from the game in the third inning, while his Pittsburgh counterpart couldn't escape the fifth. Skenes has been able to complete six frames just once in his last seven starts, limping to a 5.77 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 41:18 K:BB through 34.1 innings over that stretch with an 0-3 record. He'll try to get back in the win column in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home this weekend against the Angels.